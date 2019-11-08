Skip Navigation

Badger Career Bytes: September 2019

Badger Career Bytes: September 2019

Advice from Joe Sholler ’90 on expanding your network, an article on the benefits of weak connections, an announcement of the new Badger Bridge app, and interviews with CALS grads Lynne Maquat PhD’79 and Lucas Rapisarda ’15.

November 08, 2019
Careers >

View Issue

