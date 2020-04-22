Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation commits match for COVID-19 Response Fund

MADISON, WI (April 22, 2020) — The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will match up to $100,000 in donations generated for the UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund, as part of a #GivingTuesdayNow event on May 5, 2020.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. As part of this effort, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is teaming up with UW Health and the University of Wisconsin–Madison to help fill critical needs.

Participants are invited to contribute to the following funds:

UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund

Funds will be used immediately to address the urgent needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of need. This includes providing food delivered right to COVID-19 frontline caregivers, and an emergency day care option for essential staff, so they can care for patients. Funds will also aid in the worldwide search for patient and staff personal protective equipment. GIVE NOW!

Donatons will be used to support students with emergency situations arising from the COVID-19 crisis. Examples of fund use include emergency travel needs, funding for those who are no longer able to work because of closures and other issues, and housing and moving costs. GIVE NOW!

The Chancellor’s Annual Fund is one of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s highest fundraising priorities. The unrestricted nature of gifts to this fund makes it critical to the university’s future growth and strength. It helps to provide the core of excellence that will sustain the University of Wisconsin–Madison for years to come. Gifts to the Chancellor’s Annual Fund will be used to respond to emerging needs resulting from COVID-19. GIVE NOW!

As campus leadership monitors and responds to the spread of COVID-19, daily life has been disrupted for most of our community, but brilliant minds never stop innovating. Gifts to the COVID-19 Research Fund will help advance a broad range of research related to COVID-19 to discover promising ways to prevent, detect, and treat the disease in people and populations. GIVE NOW!

“UW–Madison faculty, staff, students, and alumni have solved complex problems facing our society for nearly 200 years,” said Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “This global day of giving offers our Badger community a way to make a direct impact on today’s battle against COVID-19 and to help sustain the UW during this difficult time.”

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will promote Giving Tuesday Now through its various digital platforms using #GIVINGTUESDAYNOW.