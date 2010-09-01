Pride Fest Celebration Highlights Alumni Connections

UW-Madison students and alumni celebrated their connections and the community that supports them this summer at Pride Fest’s Greet and Meet in Madison.

The event, held at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art in August, was part of a weekend-long celebration of the positive impacts the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population has on the community.

The Wisconsin Alumni Association’s GLBT Alumni Council hosted the Greet and Meet as a way to create partnerships and get alumni involved, and support future alumni and the communities in which they live.

“We are growing our efforts, but we need more volunteers.” said Faustina Bohling '99, WAA’s directory of diversity. “The event is a way to inform the community about the activism happening on campus, which spreads to the greater community.”

The Greet and Meet event also celebrated the students who were awarded scholarships from the GLBTAC’s matching dollar scholarship fund.

WAA President and CEO Paula Bonner MS'78 told the audience of the importance of representing the tapestry of graduates around the world.

“I am proud of our leadership,” Bonner said, “and I admire the generosity of those who donated scholarship money to current students as well as those who act as mentors and advisers.”

The GLBTAC scholarship program is one of the most successful among WAA affiliates. In all, the community and council have supported 48 students since 2000, with $90,250 in scholarships, thanks to a matching donation from the UW Foundation.

[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]