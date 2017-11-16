Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Name That Badger

Name That Badger

Do you have the inside scoop? Help us out!

November 16, 2017
Two students enjoying the view of the lake from the Memorial Union Terrace

In November, WAA opened uwalumnistore.com to offer alumni-themed products to UW grads, fans, and friends. The site is full of archival photos of Badgers taken on and around campus, but neither we nor the staffers at the UW Libraries are sure who any of these people are — or even, sometimes, what they’re doing. Do you have the inside scoop? Help us out! Flip through this slide show, then send us your insights (or your snarks).

Two students enjoying the view of the lake from the Memorial Union Terrace
Two students enjoying the view of the lake from the Memorial Union Terrace
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

Inflation Trends and Predictions

The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.

Read More >
The UW Now,
News