Mooooo.B.A.

What’s black and white and red all over? A dairy degree from UW-Madison, that’s what. Learn about the new partnership between the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship and the UW that’s helping aspiring dairy farmers keep their industry strong.

Rebekah Hunt
March 10, 2015
