Kiekhofer’s Wall

The 120-foot-long Kiekhofer Wall, built in 1884 on the 600 block of Langdon Street, was used as an informal student bulletin board. Covered with layers upon layers of paint advertising countless campus events, the Kiekhofer Wall was a campus landmark for decades until it was finally destroyed in the summer of 1946 to make room for the Jewish Student Community Center. The wall was named for famed Economics Professor William “Wild Bill” Kiekhofer, who owned the land where the wall stood.