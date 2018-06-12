Get The Scoop 2018 Summer Tour in West Bend

Madison, WI (June 12, 2018) — What is red and white and filled with Badger spirit and free ice cream? It’s the Get The Scoop 2018 Summer Tour.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is bringing a vintage truck packed with famous Babcock Hall ice cream to Music on Main, on Main Street in West Bend this Thursday, June 14.

Stop by to get a sweet treat. Then put your Badger knowledge to the test by taking our fun pop quiz. Don’t worry — you won’t be graded!

We’ll also do some myth busting. When you’ve been around since 1848 like the University of Wisconsin has, some misperceptions are bound to happen. It’s important to clear up a few of the big ones and remind everyone that the UW is always working for Wisconsin.

But most of all, we want to say Thank You Wisconsin, for sending some of your best and brightest to UW-Madison.

For more information, check out our Facebook page and our website.

Music On Main- Summer Concert Series, hosted by the Downtown West Bend Association, is held in Old Settler's Park every Thursday, June 7th thru September 6th 6:30pm-9:30pm. Free Admission into the event. Other food and beverages are available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs or dance the night away. There is a 50/50 raffle held every week to benefit a different local non-profit.

WHAT: Music on Main

WHEN: Thursday, June 14, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Main Street, West Bend WI

WHO: Everyone is welcome to visit and get free ice cream

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What is the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association? The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing UW–Madison through the financial and moral support of alumni, donors, and friends of the university. For more information, please visit uwalumni.com. The Wisconsin Alumni Association is a division of WFAA. Founded in 1861 to promote the welfare of the University of Wisconsin and serve the interests of its graduates, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) connects, enriches, and serves a growing number of alumni to help facilitate their support of each other and the university.

Why are you here?

The tour is part hospitality, part pop quiz. It’s our effort to give the scoop on how UW–Madison works to benefit the entire state.

Who is paying for this?

The Wisconsin Alumni Association is providing financial support for this project. Some university donors requested that a portion of their gifts help support the program. Not a single dollar from tuition or state taxpayer funds is used for the truck or the ice cream.

What kind of truck is that?

The 1957 International Harvester (IH) Metro Van is a step van, also known as walk-in or multi-stop delivery truck. This vehicle type was one of the earlier, mass-produced forward control vehicles, once commonly used for milk or bakery delivery, as well as ambulance services, mobile offices, and radio transmitter vans. Starting in 1938 and manufactured through 1975, the Metro series was produced and updated with each iteration of IH's truck lines. The Metro bodies were built by the Metropolitan Body Company on Grand Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, a company that IH purchased in 1948.

Where did you find that truck?

The van was found in northwest Canada and sent back to Wisconsin for full restoration at EVOLVE in Union Grove and KBR PERFORMANCE in Lyndon Station.

Where did you get the ice cream?

The Babcock Hall Dairy Plant and Store have a long and rich, creamy history on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus since 1951. It is named after Stephen Moulton Babcock, a UW researcher in the Department of Agricultural Chemistry and inventor of the first reliable butterfat content milk test (1890).

By producing signature products for the university and community, the Plant and Dairy Store help support the UW Food Science Department’s mission of research, teaching, and outreach. Please stop by the Dairy Store at 1605 Linden Drive in Madison. You can also order ice cream online at www.wisconsinmade.com or www.icecreamsourse.com

Where else can I see the van?

Follow the #GetTheScoop tour online at uwscoop.com