Four Ways to Go Beyond Your LinkedIn Profile with Badger Bridge

Show your Badger pride in your profile picture.

Badger Bridge is both a social and professional networking site, so feel free to ditch the LinkedIn photo and update your profile picture to show some Badger spirit. It can be you in your Wisconsin tie or chapter polo, or even a selfie with Bucky.

Get specific in your “Willing to Help” section.

It’s great that you’re interested in helping other Badgers — but what kind of help can you offer? Are you willing to talk about the internship program at your company? Can you review a resume for a scientific field? Use your profile to explain a little more about what you can do. It will help Badgers looking for assistance to choose the right mentorship resources, and it will highlight skills that you deserve to be proud of.

List the clubs and activities you participated in at UW–Madison.

Were you a campus tour guide for SOAR? Or the president of your engineering club? Be sure to share your experiences in the “Reconnecting” section of your profile; those are valuable shared experiences that can help foster new connections. If you didn’t participate in any clubs or groups, you can use the “Reconnecting” section to share your favorite campus memories or tales of your part-time job.

Add your website, blog, or portfolio to your profile.

Badger Bridge allows you to pull your profile from Facebook or LinkedIn, so you don’t need to re-create it entirely from scratch. But it also allows you to add your personal website, blog, or digital portfolio to share with other users. This is a great way to consolidate your work and get it in front of people.