With more than 440,000 living alumni and a top-tier reputation, UW–Madison has no shortage of exceptional graduates.
Five Badger Standouts
Joey Soloway is the creator of the groundbreaking Amazon series Transparent, a comedy that explores issues related to gender, sex, and identity thr...
Physician Dennis Maki has an international reputation as one of the fathers of modern-day hospital infection prevention. Maki is the Ovid O. Meyer ...
Phill Gross is known as a true advocate and champion for the underrepresented. He’s not only involved in supporting diversity on the UW–Madison cam...
Diane Endres Ballweg, who has been known to serve on dozens of committees and boards per year, stands out for her fierce commitment to giving of he...
As dean of the College of Engineering (COE) from 1981 to 1999, John Bollinger presided over the creation of a familiar college landmark — the Maquina sculpture and fountain on Engineering Mall.
As a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state and board member for numerous diplomatic organizations, Carol Baumann built a network of profe...
When the California wildfires swept through wine country last fall, George and Pamela Hamel, co-owners of Hamel Family Wines in the Sonoma Valley, ...
Ann McKee has studied hundreds of individuals diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and is the leadi...
Allan Chi Yun Wong is the founder, chair, and group chief executive officer of VTech. After a brief stint at National Cash Register Company, he sta...
It’s very possible that Kelly Kahl is responsible for one of your favorite TV shows. As senior executive vice president for CBS Primetime, he overs...
