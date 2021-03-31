Day of the Badger to raise funds for critical needs Gifts to help fill $320 million Covid-19 budget impact

MADISON, WI (March 31, 2021) — To help address the greatest needs on the UW–Madison campus, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold the second annual Day of the Badger event. This virtual fundraiser will bring alumni and friends of UW–Madison together to help the university in one of its greatest times of need.

UW–Madison is being tested like never before — with a nearly $320 million budget impact and many students facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gifts can be made to areas across campus, and many urgent needs are shared on our website, dayofthebadger.org. Alumni and friends are also encouraged to share their enthusiasm and support for the UW on their social channels, using the hashtag #dayofthebadger. Details can be found below.