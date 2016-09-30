Class of 1966 to Reunite at UW–Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — Nostalgia and campus memories will join with new Badger stories and visions of the future when alumni from the Class of 1966 celebrate at their 50-year reunion at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

More than 200 alumni are expected for the reunion weekend, October 13–-16, hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Upon their arrival, classmates will get a firsthand look at what their class gift will be supporting — Alumni Park and One Alumni Place — during an exclusive afternoon event.

Along with celebrating the legacy they’ll leave with their class gift, the graduates of ’66 will engage with UW faculty during the Day of Learning, which includes the presentations titled “Music of the Sixties,” “What’s the Weather?,”, “The Future of Education,” and “The UW’s Research and its Its Impact.”

Beyond the Day of Learning, reunion-goers will partake in a variety of campus tours and a special tailgate before the Badger football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The highlight for many alumni, though, will be a dinner event at which Chancellor Rebecca Blank will welcome them into the Half-Century Club. This time-honored tradition will also include awarding commemorative pins to all members of the Class of 1966 and recognizing the its class gift to Alumni Park and One Alumni Place. Visit uwalumni.com/reunions for more information.