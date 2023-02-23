Campus View: Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery

The legacy of groundbreaking research at UW–Madison is as rich in discoveries as it is in the variety of individuals who made them. In Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery, a new mural on display in the lobby of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery (WID), trailblazing UW scientists join anonymous figures that represent those still making names in their fields, and those who never got the chance to make a mark because of barriers that persist in STEM fields to this day. Along with Madison artist Alicia Rheal, artist and scientist Sharon Tang MS’22, PhDx’24 and muralist Amy Zaremba ’05 used interactive layers to combine recognizable individuals and scientific imagery with embedded QR codes that engage readers both visually and intellectually with the piece’s mission.

Sharon

How does being both an artist and a scientist inform your view of the world?

I think that science informed my art process long before I knew to call it science, and vice versa. With artmaking, I think the methodical process of observing, analyzing, and changing courses happens often in a visual arena, and experimenting by trying different approaches is in the very nature of being a creative. Meanwhile, having a personal connection with art for so long has given me the courage and freedom to think of my scientific research via different angles. I think it often takes a certain amount of courage to embrace being uncomfortable or uncertain, and having the practice of “visually playing” offers an anchor for considering complicated questions, concepts, and ideas in science through different lenses. So, to me, art and science are like two sides to the same coin of exploration and learning.

You are credited with bringing your team to this project. What drew you to it?

Unfortunately, I’ve had damaging experiences previously where I did not feel welcome in a laboratory setting, so the idea of creating something in an academic space that invites the public in was very important to me. While it was exciting to celebrate the variety of Wisconsin science and scientists in a mural, it was particularly meaningful to create an art piece that speaks of belonging in the sciences. As a muralist, we see firsthand the profound impact that shared art can have on changing a space not only physically, but also in the way that it can bring people together. The exciting part was to be able to highlight that in a building that represents the best of science and art and fostering interdisciplinary collaborations.

Amy

How is this mural, a canvas transferred from the studio to its final location, different from others you’ve done?

It honestly felt more like a fine-art piece than a mural. The process of being able to paint it in the studio the way that we did, and all the layers and levels and attention to detail we were able to have with this one, it felt very different than a lot of the projects we worked on — in exciting ways and in challenging ways, too. A lot of stuff we do is a little more gentle: birds and animals in the neighborhood. It’s not scientists who are very attached to their work. That type of community was different to work with, and it was great.

How does this piece speak to you?