Test Your Big Ten Knowledge

John Allen
July 11, 2022
At the end of June, USC and UCLA announced that they would leave their coastie conference and join the Big Ten, starting in 2024. This brings the total number of schools in the Big Ten up to 16, which seems like a lot until you realize that Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame are “associate” members, and so the total is actually 18. Take our quiz and find out how well you know the Badgers’ sportsball community.

