Reader Feature: Badgers, Badgers, Everywhere

We’ve all been there: you’re out in the world, minding your own business, when suddenly someone shouts, “Go, Badgers!” at you. At first you think, “Wait, what? How’d they know?!” Then you look down and realize you’re wearing Wisconsin gear.

There are more than 430,000 living UW alumni scattered around the world, and when you add them to the 43,000-some current students and nearly 22,000 faculty and staff, your chances of encountering a fellow Badger are pretty high. For this issue, we asked Badger Insider readers to share stories of the most unexpected places they’ve encountered their Badger brethren.