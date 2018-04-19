Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

Reader Feature: Badgers, Badgers, Everywhere

Reader Feature: Badgers, Badgers, Everywhere

We’ve all been there: you’re out in the world, minding your own business, when suddenly someone shouts, “Go, Badgers!” at you. At first you think, “Wait, what? How’d they know?!” Then you look down and realize you’re wearing Wisconsin gear.

April 19, 2018
Badger Insider >
Peace Corp flags.

We’ve all been there: you’re out in the world, minding your own business, when suddenly someone shouts, “Go, Badgers!” at you. At first you think, “Wait, what? How’d they know?!” Then you look down and realize you’re wearing Wisconsin gear.

There are more than 430,000 living UW alumni scattered around the world, and when you add them to the 43,000-some current students and nearly 22,000 faculty and staff, your chances of encountering a fellow Badger are pretty high. For this issue, we asked Badger Insider readers to share stories of the most unexpected places they’ve encountered their Badger brethren.

Badgers Are Everywhere!

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News
story

Veterans Day: One Day for Centuries of Service

Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
News