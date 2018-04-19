Skip Navigation

Badgers, Badgers, Everywhere: Middle East

Badgers in the Middle East.

April 19, 2018
City of Jerusalem

Middle East

Two years ago, I participated in a tour of Israel and Jordan. One morning it was pretty cool, and I wore my bright red UW sweatshirt. Several different groups were having breakfast in our hotel in Jerusalem. As I was going through one of the buffet lines, I heard a “Hello, Badger.” I turned, and a couple from another group said, “We're UW alumni.” After a hearty exchange, one asked if I live in Wisconsin. “No, I live in suburban Philadelphia.” “So do we,” they said. “We live in Norristown.” “Oh, I live in Glen Mills [45 minutes away].” As I went over to my table, I heard another voice: “Hey, Badger!!” Another alumni couple from a different group! They live in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. You meet the nicest people who graduated from the University of Wisconsin!
Peter Whitman PhD’72
Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

While staying at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel in Muscat, Oman, I was walking on the beach near the hotel and was casually chatting with a person who I ran into on the beach and told me he is a UW alum and was living for a while in Muscat, Oman. Very small world.
James (Jim) Rinehart ’78, MS’84
Indianapolis, Indiana

I ran into fellow Badger Maram Talaat ’96 at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan this past spring. Cheese curds were not available in the mess ...
Sam Jack ‘05
College Park, Maryland

Badgers Are Everywhere

