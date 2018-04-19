Badgers, Badgers, Everywhere: Middle East

Middle East

Two years ago, I participated in a tour of Israel and Jordan. One morning it was pretty cool, and I wore my bright red UW sweatshirt. Several different groups were having breakfast in our hotel in Jerusalem. As I was going through one of the buffet lines, I heard a “Hello, Badger.” I turned, and a couple from another group said, “We're UW alumni.” After a hearty exchange, one asked if I live in Wisconsin. “No, I live in suburban Philadelphia.” “So do we,” they said. “We live in Norristown.” “Oh, I live in Glen Mills [45 minutes away].” As I went over to my table, I heard another voice: “Hey, Badger!!” Another alumni couple from a different group! They live in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. You meet the nicest people who graduated from the University of Wisconsin!

Peter Whitman PhD’72

Glen Mills, Pennsylvania