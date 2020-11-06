MADISON, WI (November 6, 2020) — Badger fans love to gather on Game Day and get fired up with a tailgate or party. Unfortunately, concerns over COVID-19 are putting a pause on those traditions.

However, the Wisconsin Alumni Association doesn’t want Badger fans to miss the energy and excitement. That’s why they’ve created the BADGER HUDDLE Armchair Pregames — spirited videos that will give UW alumni and friends a front-row seat to some of the UW’s most iconic traditions from the safety of home.

“Our hope is that we fill that Motion W–sized void in your heart while still keeping safe,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “Join us for time-honored traditions to boost your Badger spirit, and special appearances by iconic UW personalities.”

BADGER HUDDLE Armchair Pregames will include:

U-Rah-Rah at Union South. From Bucky and brats (28,000 of them) to the UW Marching Band and fans (more than 15,000 at every home game), find out how this party comes to life. Special guests: Mark Guthier, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and director of the Wisconsin Union, and Dr. Corey Pompey, director of athletic bands.

Inside Camp Randall Stadium and the Wisconsin Field House. Get a glimpse into the restoration and renaissance of the historic Wisconsin Field House. Then kick back on the field of Camp Randall. Special guests include Kelly Sheffield, head volleyball coach and Jeff Mack, former Badger and NFL linebacker and current UW athletics board member.

Homegrown Tailgates Featuring Lot 17. Go behind the scenes of some homegrown tailgates and watch for an appearance by the Bucky Wagon. Special guests include Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Josette Jaucian, director of the UW Spirit Squad.

Episode 1 is now live at uwalumni.com/athletics.

