American Family Now the Official Insurance of WAA

Agreement means discounts for UW alumni.

American Family Insurance is now the official insurance company of the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA), as well as the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Due to an agreement signed December 2, the company will now provide a discount on new products to UW–Madison alumni in the 19 states in which it operates.

“We’re very happy to announce this affinity partnership with American Family,” says Paula Bonner, WAA’s president and chief alumni officer. “We share values with American Family — it’s a Wisconsin company with a long history of connection to and support for UW–Madison. This relationship will offer useful benefits to our alumni and return sponsorship income that supports the UW’s research and academic enterprise.”

In August 2015 American Family and the UW–Madison announced a 10-year agreement to formalize the long-time partnership supporting academic programs, research, athletics and charitable activities. The partnership provides American Family an opportunity to use the designation “Proud Partner of UW-Madison.” In 2003, American Family gave a $10 million gift to UW Children’s Hospital, since renamed American Family Children’s Hospital.