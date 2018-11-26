All Ways Forward campaign announces $10 million gift from John and Anne Oros

MADISON, WI (November 26, 2018) — Several of UW–Madison’s top fundraising priorities received a significant boost today as John and Anne Oros announced a $10 million commitment to the university’s All Ways Forward campaign. The primary designation of the gift includes the Wisconsin School of Business, the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, the School of Social Work, UW Athletics, and faculty excellence.

John and Anne are currently serving as chairs of the All Ways Forward campaign, along with Ted and Mary Kellner.

“We’re proud to be part of this campaign and proud that these funds can help meet the needs of the university now and into the future,” said John Oros. “Anne and I feel strongly that now, more than ever, our faculty and our students need private support to help them reach their goals.”

“John and Anne Oros are among the UW’s most ardent supporters, and we are grateful for their incredible support,” said Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “From participating in the transformative Wisconsin Naming Partnership at the business school to supporting communication sciences and disorders, John and Anne truly have made a difference throughout campus. This gift demonstrates their longstanding commitment to students, faculty, and the Wisconsin Experience.”

In 2007, Oros was one of 13 donors who established the Wisconsin Naming Gift, an $85 million gift to name the Wisconsin School of Business for at least 20 years. In 2004, John and Anne gave $1 million to the Wisconsin School of Business to name the dining room and courtyard at the Fluno Center for Executive Education and funded the John J. Oros MBA Speaker Series.

John and Anne Oros both hold degrees from UW–Madison and live in Ridgewood, New Jersey. John is managing director of J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, a private equity firm based in New York. From 1980 to 2000, he was an investment banker in the Financial Institutions Group of Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he became a general partner in 1986. John was named a Wisconsin Distinguished Business Alumnus in 1999. Anne is a member of the Board of Trustees of Children’s Aid and Family Services of New Jersey and received the Angels in Adoption Award from the U.S. Congress in 2007. John and Anne have been foster parents to 26 newborn children through the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, and many more through several private agencies. They have four children and eight grandchildren.

For additional information about making a gift to UW–Madison, please visit allwaysforward.org.