The year was 2008. The idea was simple: give Badgers a spirited way to give back. The tradition of The Red Shirt was born. Ever since the first edition was unveiled in 2008, a new, collectible design has been introduced every year. With each new edition of The Red Shirt, the previous one is retired … never to be sold again. But because every edition of The Red Shirt unites Badgers and gives students the chance to earn a UW degree, they’ll never be forgotten.