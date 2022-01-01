The Red Shirt™
Get ready to get pumped! This design features Bucky’s famous victory push-ups and bold lettering below. With 25 percent of each sale going to need-based student scholarships, courtesy of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, this unique collectible provides a spirited way to give back. It’s a fun shirt with a serious mission — and a must-have for every Badger.
Why Buy The Red Shirt?
The Red Shirt gives alumni, students, and friends the chance to make a difference today for the Badgers of tomorrow.
Approximately three-quarters of first-year UW students apply for financial assistance, and — with the help of alumni and friends like you — we are working hard to meet their needs. A survey found that 58 percent of high-achieving students who did not ultimately enroll at UW–Madison cited scholarships/financial aid packages as a determining factor in their decision.
Your purchase of The Red Shirt will make a difference. Help make the dream of a UW education possible for new generations — and look good doing it!
Where to Get It
Buy yours online or at the University Book Store.
- Short-sleeved, crew neck, all-purpose tee
- 100 percent cotton for a soft, comfortable fit
- Unisex, bi-blend unisex, and youth styles
History and Retired Editions
The year was 2008. The idea was simple: give Badgers a spirited way to give back. The tradition of The Red Shirt was born. Ever since the first edition was unveiled in 2008, a new, collectible design has been introduced every year. With each new edition of The Red Shirt, the previous one is retired … never to be sold again. But because every edition of The Red Shirt unites Badgers and gives students the chance to earn a UW degree, they’ll never be forgotten.