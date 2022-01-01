Twin Cities Badgers Store

All proceeds support the Twin Cities Chapter, a MN 501(c)(3).
Winter hat
Stay warm this winter by dressing like your favorite badger! One size fits all.
Chapter T-shirts
Grey Wisconsin Alumni Association: Twin Cities Chapter t-shirts featuring the iconic 'cherry & spoon' design.
For the littles
Gently nudge (or brainwash) the little person in your life to attend UW, or at least represent it!
Other T-shirts
Check out our previous year's model(s). Oldies but goodies.
Pohle apparel
Did you miss out on Pohle's Badger Blast or just want to relive the experience? We've got your Pohle apparel.
Red Shirt
Black shirt
Hooded Sweatshirt