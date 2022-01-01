March Brewery Blitz

Each Wednesday evening in March 2022 we hosted a social at a different brewery in the Twin Cities. We reserved space at each location. Each Badger came with curiosity about the brew and interest in their fellow Badgers. Some of us even wore Badger colors and gear. No registration was required. Interesting fact: Three of the five locations are owned by or involve UW-Madison alumni.

March 2 - Wild Mind Ales - Free beer tasting with the brewer from 5:30 - 6 p.m. Trivia and food truck from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Drawings for free crowlers!

March 9 - Utepils - About 15 Badgers braved the cold. We got a tour from fellow Badger alum, head brewer and co-owner, Eric. We socialized afterward outside in the beer garden.

March 16 - Lake Monster - in the tap room.

March 23 - Steel Toe - in the tap room