Wonders of Peru

In Lima, take in the capital's splendid colonial-era architecture, admire the Larco Museum's exceptional pre-Columbian art, and relish a Peruvian dinner at a historic home. Then board the deluxe Delfin III for a three-night cruise through the Amazon rain forest. You'll take guided skiff boat rides for incredible, up-close views of the astonishing biodiversity within Peru's largest wildlife reserve, including macaws, toucans, monkeys, capybaras, pink dolphins, and much more! Enjoy a scenic train ride through the breathtaking Andes and tour the temples, palaces, and plazas of lofty Machu Picchu. In Cusco and the Sacred Valley, explore remarkable Inca ruins and meet residents of an Andean Mountain village. This active, small-group experience includes deluxe and first-class hotels, round-trip flights between Miami and Lima, two round-trip flights within Peru, and an ample meal plan with wine at dinner.