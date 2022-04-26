The UW Now in Silicon Valley

Web 3.0

Amid the rise of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, some people are discussing other ways that blockchain could revolutionize the internet: Web 3.0. Also called Web3 or Web N+1, proponents insist this movement could be the key to democratizing the internet again, while critics point to shady dealings, monopolies, and environmental concerns that undermine what the movement purportedly stands for. What is Web 3.0 anyway, and how does it work? How might it change the way online data is collected and used? Can it be made accessible to the average user — or will it remain the Wild West of the internet forever?

Join fellow UW alumni in Silicon Valley to hear from leaders at the forefront of data science as they discuss the rising Web 3.0 (or Web N+1) movement and how UW–Madison’s new School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences (CDIS) is preparing students and consumers for the future. Enjoy an exciting talk with renowned experts who will answer your questions; a campus update from Sarah Schutt, executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association; and a strolling supper.

Special thanks to Google for hosting this event.

Speakers

Remzi Arpaci-Dusseau is the Grace Wahba Professor and Chair of Computer Sciences at UW–Madison. A leading computer systems researcher, he focuses his work on the future of data storage. He coleads a research group with Professor Andrea Arpaci-Dusseau. Together, they have graduated 25 PhD students and won numerous awards. Many of their innovations are used by commercial systems. Their book, Operating Systems: Three Easy Pieces, is downloaded millions of times annually and used at hundreds of institutions worldwide. They received the 2018 ACM-SIGOPS Mark Weiser award for “outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact in storage and computer systems research.” Remzi is a six-time winner of the Professor of the Year Award from the student chapter of the Association for Computing Machinery at UW–Madison. He also has received the Carolyn Rosner Excellent Educator Award and the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award.

Tom Erickson ’80 is the founding director of the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences at UW–Madison. He is also the executive associate dean of strategy and innovation in the College of Letters & Science. A tech entrepreneur with years of experience in hyper growth companies, including TaskRabbit and Acquia, he returned to Wisconsin to help strengthen and transform the future of computing education and research at the UW.

Schedule

5:45 p.m. Check-in 6:15 p.m. Opening remarks 6:30 p.m. Program with Q & A, followed by a strolling supper

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities. In accordance with recommendations and local guidelines, this venue will require all attendees at this event to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status upon entry. If updated guidance requires changes prior to the event, you will be notified via email or event signage.