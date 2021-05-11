Sympathy Brands Names End-of-Life Industry Veteran Andrea Resnick as Director of Channel Development

Sympathy Brands, parent company to eCondolence.com, shiva.com, and Cemetery.com, the leading companies modernizing the death-care industry, announced that end-of-life industry veteran Andrea Resnick will join the team as director of Channel Development for the company’s Funeral and Cemetery Group.

“We are excited that Andrea is joining Sympathy Brands to expand our channel partnerships with funeral homes and cemeteries across the country,” says Michael Schimmel, CEO of Sympathy Brands. “Andrea’s perspective and expertise, combined with the Sympathy Brands industry-specific technological solutions, will benefit both funeral homes and cemeteries, as well as grieving families.”

“I am thrilled to join Sympathy Brands, a company I have admired for its innovative solutions for the end-of-life industry,” said Resnick. “There is a great opportunity ahead for new and current Sympathy Brand channel partners to incorporate proprietary technology that minimizes complexity and maximizes value for funeral homes, as well as their families. These are extraordinary times, and I look forward to this new professional challenge.”

Resnick will focus on partner strategy, distribution and execution of go-to-market programs such as Viewneral®, a proprietary technological solution that virtually provides all end-of-life services traditionally done in person. These services include pre-planning, arranging and attending funerals, memorial services, wakes and shivas, as well as coordination of aftercare services and other marketing opportunities.

A licensed funeral director, and the fourth generation of her family to join the end-of-life industry, Resnick joins Sympathy Brands after serving nearly a decade as director of Operations at Sinai Chapels, a family owned and operated Jewish funeral home located in Queens, New York. Her unique perspective from working in funeral home operations offers partners a hands on and thoughtful approach to modernizing their business.

Resnick graduated with a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a degree in mortuary science from the American Academy McAllister Institute. She is a member of United Jewish Appeal and a board member at Commonpoint Queens, an organization that brings continued programming and support to the community.