Shelby Olstad Expands Miggy’s Bakes

Nov. 05, 2021
Category: Career

Have a sweet tooth and love supporting UW–Madison alumni? UW alumna Shelby Olstad ’19, is quickly expanding her Madison bakery. Olstad began her bakery out of her apartment in 2019, while studying economics and entrepreneurship. Named after her dog, Wrigley, Miggy’s Bakes specializes in cookies, cakes, and brownies for any occasion. Since quitting her job at a local startup in April 2021, Shelby has moved Miggy’s into Marigold Kitchen. You can find Miggy’s goodies at Marigold every day, as well as at the Babcock Dairy Store on Linden Drive.

For more information, visit Miggy's Bakes on Instagram.
