Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Alumni Notes

>

Kris Carey appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands: Kris Carey

Kris Carey appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands: Kris Carey

Mar. 17, 2022
Category: Career

Kris (Pitakskul) Carey ’92 has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Constellation Brands, effective May 9, 2022.

For more information, visit Constellation Brands.
Share This Story

More Alumni Notes

Sheldon Berman Receives AASA Distinguished Service Award

Sheldon Berman ’71 was awarded the AASA, the School Superintendents Association, lifetime achievement Distinguished Service Award.

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.