Home
>
Kris Carey appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands: Kris Carey
Kris Carey appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands: Kris Carey
Kris (Pitakskul) Carey ’92 has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Constellation Brands, effective May 9, 2022.
More Alumni Notes
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
During the pandemic Steven L. Katz ’76, MA’77 used his knowledge of anthropology to improve management.
Kris Carey has been appointed EVP CHRO of Constellation Brands.
Joe Broeckert ’02 and Emmy Minarik Broeckert ’02 are partnering in a brewery.
David W. Hoeppner MS’60, PhD’63, passed away at the age of 86 in Salt Lake City on February 18, 2022.
Kathleen Polkinghorn Duffy ’68, age 75, died unexpectedly on October 17, 2021.
Barmak Kusha ’90 was promoted on July 10, 2021, to director of infection prevention and control at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.