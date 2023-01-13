In Memoriam: Jean Ebenholtz MS’84

Jean Ebenholtz MS’84 (higher education administration) a former UW–Madison administrator (Department of Economics) passed away in Lincoln, California, on June 8, 2022, at the age of 87. Jean’s husband, Shelly (professor of psychology, UW–Madison 1966–86), her son Keith, and daughter-in-law Liesl were at her side when she passed. During her professional tenure at UW–Madison, Jean was a strong advocate for graduate students, including many students who came to the UW to study in Madison from overseas. In 2003, Jean coauthored a professional journal article with her husband (Perception (London), 2003–06, Vol.32 (6), p. 707–716), and for many years Jean was listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America. Jean spent her retirement years volunteering on numerous committees and boards, where she focused on service to people in need. Wherever she saw a need, Jean jumped in with both feet to help. Jean also loved traveling with her family including to Alaska, Hawaii, Antarctica, Japan, Iceland, the Arctic Circle, and Europe. Jean will be remembered as a kind, loving, talented, resourceful, and empathic person, who always placed the needs of others above her own.