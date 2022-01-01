Recent-Grad Weekend

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Check-in in the lobby of 650 N. Lake Street (only if you haven’t checked in already).

10 a.m.–12 p.m. L&S Grads Welcome Event at the outdoor classroom in Alumni Park. Come spin the wheel for some free swag, and tell SuccessWorks where your L&S degree has taken you since graduation.

12 p.m.–sunset A Day on the Lake, featuring rental discounts from Outdoor UW for registered attendees. Outdoor UW is in the lower level of Memorial Union at 800 Langdon Street. Subject to weather.

2–5 p.m. Pontoon Boat Rides on Lake Mendota. Sign up in One Alumni Place. First-come, first-served. Registration for each time slot begins half an hour before departure. Rides depart every half hour from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

3–5 p.m. Ice Cream in the Park at Alumni Park, in partnership with Student Affairs. Grab a free scoop of our beloved Babcock ice cream, jump around in the bounce house, and hang out with some of your favorite cocurricular campus programs and offices, including: the Center for Leadership & Involvement, the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (formerly known as the LGBT Campus Center) and the Multicultural Student Center.

6 p.m. Madison Mallards Game with seating in the Busch Light Duck Blind, featuring all-you-can-eat food until the end of the seventh inning and bottomless beverages until the end of the eighth inning. Wear your Badger gear! Transportation to and from the game will be provided. Pick-up from One Alumni Place will be at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Pick-up from the game will be at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m., with drop-off at One Alumni Place. If you are not taking the transportation provided, you can pick up your ticket at the front gate between 5:30–6:30 p.m.