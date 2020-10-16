Wisconsin Alumni Association Plans Virtual Homecoming 2020



MADISON, WI (October 16, 2020) — Every fall since 1911, the University of Wisconsin has celebrated Homecoming. Although COVID-19 will prevent in-person events during Homecoming 2020, the Wisconsin Alumni Association is still creating ways to celebrate — from a star-studded pregame event to the finest flamingo traditions.

“The Wisconsin Alumni Association takes great pride in offering this array of spirited and insightful events that everyone can enjoy from anywhere,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “We’re also proud to partner with the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement to sponsor Multicultural Homecoming, to create inclusive activities celebrating the diversity of our students and alumni.”

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will offer a number of virtual opportunities to celebrate and support UW–Madison over the course of Homecoming week, October 19–24. The aim is to bring Badger spirit to alumni and friends all over the world while also encouraging everyone to stay home, stay safe, and not travel to campus.

Throughout the week, alumni will be able to support the UW by wearing red and posting their pride on social media, virtually touring new cultural centers housed within the Red Gym, and taking part in an annual tradition to provide crucial financial support to the UW through Fill the Hill.

“Every gift has the ability to make a critical difference for UW–Madison during this year that’s full of adversity,” said John Grice, senior managing director of annual giving. “As a part of the Homecoming traditions, Fill the Hill will present a series of moments for us to collectively move the UW forward

Homecoming excitement builds through a spirited Friday Night Fifth Quarter event at 5 p.m. CDT before the Badgers take on Illinois under the lights. The event streamed live on the Wisconsin Alumni Association YouTube channel will feature a performance of “Varsity” by alumnus and Broadway star André De Shields, an appearance by comedian and host of the “Manitowoc Minute” Charlie Berens, and more of UW–Madison’s most spirited traditions.

A full listing of events follows, or you can visit the website for more information: uwalumni.com/events/homecoming/

