UW Week in Review: December 14–18

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

A Literal Shot in the Arm

The UW community is getting a boost as the first coronavirus vaccines arrived on campus this week. A photographer followed the vaccine’s arrival to provide shots of the shots. Jab >>

Good Riddance, 2020

Like the rest of us, Chancellor Blank has had enough of this year. Read her final blog post of 2020 as she bids the year a not-so-fond farewell. Flip the calendar >>

Let’s Go Negative

In its ongoing effort to keep campus safe, the UW has unveiled a new, more assertive testing protocol for the spring semester. Students, faculty, and staff will have to show their negative test scores on the Safer Badger app. Read more >>

DJ with a BA

Martinez White ’10 came to UW–Madison thanks to the PEOPLE and Chancellor’s Scholars programs. An accomplished DJ, he’s now using his creative talent to help others fight for social justice. See White’s story on this video. Watch now >>

FISC-al Stimulus

For more than a century, the UW Extension Farm and Industry Short Course (FISC) has helped the state’s agricultural community improve. Today, to help farmers in need, the course will offer a tuition guarantee for students whose family income is below $60,000. Read more >>

Visionary

Military personnel blinded in the line of duty. Older people suffering from macular degeneration. In the past, these conditions were irreversible, but UW ophthalmologist David Gamm is leading a study to create a retinal patch that could give people back their sight. Take a look >>