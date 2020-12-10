Skip Navigation

Meet Martinez White ’10

December 10, 2020

Martinez White ’10, a.k.a. DJ M. White, has been a notable figure in Madison’s entertainment industry for years. When the pandemic hit, his primary source of income vanished — but his drive to help his fellow artists and contribute to the fight for social justice surged. He created the “Keep the Movement Moving” Artist Fund, raising money to help support local artists financially and empower them to create works of art that promote justice.

