UW Week in Review: November 2–6

An Election Day Like No Other

Following careful preparations by the Madison City Clerk’s office and UW–Madison officials, campus had a safe, physically distanced Election Day across seven polling sites. See a photo recap >>

From Volleyball to Volunteering: UW Team Spending Day as Poll Workers

As the UW volleyball team faced a delayed season and, essentially, a day off on Election Day due to the pandemic, players decided to become poll workers. Read more >>

Wisconsin Football Update: Nov. 3

After receiving more positive COVID-19 test results, the Badger football team announced Tuesday that it would cancel its Saturday game against Purdue. Team-related activities remain paused indefinitely. Read more >>

Join Chancellor Blank and Sign the Online Budget Petition

Let Wisconsin legislators know of your support for the UW by signing an online petition requesting state aid for the university. Read and sign the petition >>

All Ways Forward Campaign Extended

Last Thursday, Chancellor Blank announced that the multiyear campaign, which has the goal of raising much-needed funding for the UW’s priorities, has been extended from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021. So far, the initiative has created more than 4,000 new student scholarships, endowed more than 200 new chairs and professorships, and provided support for projects such as the Nicholas Recreation Center. Read more >>

Babcock Curbside Pickup

In delicious news, the Babcock Dairy Store is now offering curbside pickup for its prepackaged cheese and ice cream. What are you waiting for? Get your Babcock fix >>