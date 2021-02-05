UW Week in Review: February 1–5

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Founders’ Day 2021

On February 5, 1849, the University of Wisconsin held its first classes. Each year, the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) commemorates the day with festivities around the world. See more >>

Music as Medicine: Evolution of Music in the Black Community

Celebrate Black History Month by attending the UW’s program series highlighting a variety of Black music, which has been utilized by the Black community for generations as a form of activism, healing, and freedom of expression. Learn more >>

Early, Proactive COVID-19 Response Heightened UW Health’s Reputation as a Voice of Authority

Before terms such as “masking up” and “social distancing” were commonplace, UW Health experts were already planning for the worst. Now, a year after Wisconsin saw its first COVID-19 case, these experts reflect on the work that’s made them voices of authority during the pandemic. Read more >>

Hot Topics in Public Health: The Coronavirus Pandemic at One Year

A year after panelists from the UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health first met to discuss the novel coronavirus, they reconvened to reflect on what they’ve gotten right, what they’ve gotten wrong, and what surprised them. Watch the video >>

UW Retains Top 10 National Research Ranking

In its latest release of the Higher Education Research and Development Survey, the National Science Foundation ranked the UW eighth in its national research rankings for public and private universities, and sixth among public universities. Read more >>