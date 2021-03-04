Skip Navigation

The UW Now Livestream with Craig Culver, Kim Ruhl PhD, Gabriel Stulman ’03, and Caitlin Suemnicht ’06

Restaurants Today and in the Future, The UW Now, Streamed live on Mar 2, 2021.

March 04, 2021
The UW Now Livestream

Like many in-person services, the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard. Approximately 17 percent of U.S. restaurants have closed their doors permanently since the beginning of the pandemic — more than 110,000 establishments — and others are struggling to get by. What factors have affected restaurants most, and just how severe has the impact been? Have government programs to protect these businesses helped? How can restaurants move forward in the current market — and how might the industry continue to evolve after the pandemic is over? Join fellow UW alumni and friends for a Livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts about the challenges facing restaurants and how this will shape the industry in the future. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

