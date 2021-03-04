Like many in-person services, the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry particularly hard. Approximately 17 percent of U.S. restaurants have closed their doors permanently since the beginning of the pandemic — more than 110,000 establishments — and others are struggling to get by. What factors have affected restaurants most, and just how severe has the impact been? Have government programs to protect these businesses helped? How can restaurants move forward in the current market — and how might the industry continue to evolve after the pandemic is over? Join fellow UW alumni and friends for a Livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts about the challenges facing restaurants and how this will shape the industry in the future. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.
Home
>
The UW Now Livestream with Craig Culver, Kim Ruhl PhD, Gabriel Stulman ’03, and Caitlin Suemnicht ’06
The UW Now Livestream with Craig Culver, Kim Ruhl PhD, Gabriel Stulman ’03, and Caitlin Suemnicht ’06
Restaurants Today and in the Future, The UW Now, Streamed live on Mar 2, 2021.
Related News and Stories
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on October 12 featuring Rimantas Buinevicius MS’87, Laura Dresser, PhD, and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on September 14 featuring Keir Lieber ’92, PhD and Jon Pevehouse, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on August 10 featuring Dana Peterson MS’02, Mike Stohler, PhD, and Noah Williams, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on July 27 featuring David O’Connor, PhD’01, Jeff Pothof, MD’06, and Ajay Sethi, MHS, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 29 featuring Gregory DeCroix, PhD and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 1 featuring Ratish Namboothiry, Eric Senn ’82, and John Streur ’84.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 15 featuring Ramesh Gupta MS’85 and Somesh Jha, PhD.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on October 12 featuring Rimantas Buinevicius MS’87, Laura Dresser, PhD, and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on September 14 featuring Keir Lieber ’92, PhD and Jon Pevehouse, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on August 10 featuring Dana Peterson MS’02, Mike Stohler, PhD, and Noah Williams, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on July 27 featuring David O’Connor, PhD’01, Jeff Pothof, MD’06, and Ajay Sethi, MHS, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 29 featuring Gregory DeCroix, PhD and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 1 featuring Ratish Namboothiry, Eric Senn ’82, and John Streur ’84.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 15 featuring Ramesh Gupta MS’85 and Somesh Jha, PhD.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on October 12 featuring Rimantas Buinevicius MS’87, Laura Dresser, PhD, and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on September 14 featuring Keir Lieber ’92, PhD and Jon Pevehouse, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on August 10 featuring Dana Peterson MS’02, Mike Stohler, PhD, and Noah Williams, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on July 27 featuring David O’Connor, PhD’01, Jeff Pothof, MD’06, and Ajay Sethi, MHS, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 29 featuring Gregory DeCroix, PhD and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 1 featuring Ratish Namboothiry, Eric Senn ’82, and John Streur ’84.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 15 featuring Ramesh Gupta MS’85 and Somesh Jha, PhD.