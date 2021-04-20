Home
>
The UW Now Livestream with James Conway, MD, Hannah Kirking ’04, MD’10, David O’Connor PhD ’01, and Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09
The UW Now Livestream with James Conway, MD, Hannah Kirking ’04, MD’10, David O’Connor PhD ’01, and Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on March 30 featuring James Conway, MD, Hannah Kirking ’04, MD’10, David O’Connor PhD ’01, and Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09.
April 20, 2021
Related News and Stories
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.