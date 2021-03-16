The UW Now Livestream with Steve Ackerman PhD, John Nelson MS’76, Jonathan Patz MD, MPH, and Benjamin Wright ’02

Skip Navigation

A Discussion of Climate Risk, streamed live on Mar 9, 2021. Watch the UW Now livestream event with Steve Ackerman PhD, John Nelson MS’76, Jonathan Patz MD, MPH, and Benjamin Wright ’02

March 16, 2021
The UW Now >

After rising steadily for decades, global carbon emissions fell by 6.4 percent in 2020 — approximately 2.3 billion metric tons. What is the scientific evidence on the link between carbon emissions and climate? What human behaviors impact growing climate risks? Are businesses affected by this risk seeing the same evidence as scientists? How can environmentally minded households or investors make changes to reduce risk? What would it really take to transform our society to an environmentally sustainable model? What are the risks to our way of life if we do — or do not?

The UW Now series is offered via YouTube.

