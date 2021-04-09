MADISON, WI (April 7, 2021) — As the Wisconsin legislature prepares to debate the biennial budget, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) is bringing alumni and friends of the university together on April 14 to advocate for support from their lawmakers.

This year’s UW–Madison Day in Wisconsin will be a virtual event, beginning with a special appearance by Chancellor Rebecca Blank and a panel discussion with legislators. After those presentations, participants will break up into small groups and meet virtually with their state legislators.

“We’re asking alumni to share their stories and tell their lawmakers why it’s so important to make higher education a priority in these difficult times,” said Michael Fahey, WAA’s managing director of state and university relations. “UW–Madison’s work is critical to students, community members, and countless people here in Wisconsin and around the world.”

UW¬–Madison is seeking a 3.5 percent operating budget increase, an investment that will help meet Wisconsin’s future needs. The university is focused on two key capital projects — a new College of Engineering building and a College of Letters & Science academic building — which will help meet the state’s growing workforce demands and replace aging structures.

UW–Madison is still predicting a $320 million loss through the end of this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are seeking the flexibility to borrow funds for this and future short-term financial needs.

More Details

When: Wednesday, April 14

12–1 p.m. CDT

UW–Madison Day in Wisconsin Opening Program

Join Chancellor Rebecca Blank for a presentation and panel discussion with legislators including:

Dan Feyen -- State Senator (R - Fond du Lac)

Brad Pfaff -- State Senator (D - Onalaska)

Crystal Potts -- UW-Madison Director of State Relations

1–5 p.m. CDT

Virtual Constituent Meetings with Legislators

These half-hour, small-group sessions provide an easier, more intimate way for UW alumni and friends to speak with their legislators.

Cost: There is no cost to attend this event but registration is required: uwalumni.com/event/uw-day-madison/

Media Information