The UW Now Livestream: The Future of Sports and Leisure Travel

MADISON, WI (August 3, 2020) — With the widespread cancellation of sports, travel, and other leisure activities due to COVID-19, people everywhere have been missing some of their favorite ways to enjoy time with friends and loved ones. Furthermore, people who work in these industries have experienced profound uncertainties — and some have found creative ways to stay in business while safely distancing. How might these innovations affect the way we enjoy leisure time in the future? What might sports look like over the next few months or even years? What precautions must be considered for the safety of athletes and fans alike?

On the next UW Now Livesteam, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will host a discussion with two prestigious experts in the sports and leisure industry.

Our Guests:

Mike Shannon ’80 is the chairman and founder of KSL Capital Partners, a financial firm dedicated to investments in the travel and leisure businesses. He serves on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Foundation Board of Trustees as well as the UW Foundation Board of Directors and the Wisconsin School of Business Dean’s Advisory Board. Shannon is the recipient of the University of Wisconsin’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Shannon is an avid supporter of outdoor recreation, and the popular Goodspeed Family Pier on the campus lakefront is named in honor of his wife Mary Sue’s family.

Mark Tauscher ’99, MS’03 is a former football player for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. In 2005, he established the TRIFECTA Foundation (Tauscher’s Reading Initiative for Every Child to Achieve) to promote literacy and education throughout Wisconsin. In 2008, the Packers named him the Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist and voted him the Ed Block Courage Award winner. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2018. Today, he is co-owner of a Madison-based business that runs the Red Card Meal Plan and Isthmus Publishing. He’s also the cohost of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde and Tausch radio show.

When: Tuesday, August 4, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: The UW Now Livestream: allwaysforward.org/uwnow/future-of-sports-and-leisure/