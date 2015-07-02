The Red Shirt: Looking to the Future

Every year we choose non-professional models to show off the upcoming design for The Red Shirt, our annual fund raising campaign that benefits the Great People Scholarship. This year, we brought in several scholarship winners and one donor. We think it's a nice showcase of the direct and immediate impact scholarships have on the lives of current students.

Danielle Vargas

Hometown: Winfield, IL

Major: Double major in International Studies & Political Science

When did you know what you wanted to study?

I have always had a strong interest in political science especially in foreign policy and international affairs. My interest for international business and management also went hand in hand with my political science interest because, really everything can be connected!

Why is UW Madison a great place to learn?

I think that UW is a great place to learn because not only are you surrounded by people that are inquisitive and intelligent, but there are also so many opportunities to become involved within our community. As UW students we have so many resources that help us succeed and challenge existing thoughts.

How have scholarships helped you with your education?

Scholarships allowed me to attend this university. Without the help of scholarships it would have been very difficult to attend this university, especially as an out of state student. Scholarships allowed me to dream big and gain opportunities that I otherwise might have not had the opportunity to do such as studying abroad.

What do you want to do after graduation?

I would like to continue to be involved in my community, travel a lot, and become a public servant.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Badger?

This is a difficult question, because being a Badger means so much. Being a Badger means that you are part of a family that always challenges you to be the best you can be. Being a Badger means you have a strong sense a pride for our university and state (even if you are out of state like myself, you become an adopted sconnie!). I love our beautiful campus and even more the wonderful people I had the opportunity to interact with.

Will Hsu

Hometown: Wausau

Major: Finance, Chinese Language and Literature, and East Asian Studies (Graduated in 2000)

When did you know what you wanted to study?

I couldn’t decide on a major, but the school of business allowed L & S majors to join the school. I always wanted to study Chinese and I always liked business, so I was able to follow all my passions.

Why is UW Madison a great place to learn?

I always wanted to learn finance after watching my parents run our family businesses, but I also liked the critical thinking skills in liberal arts. At Madison, I get to study lots of subjects and learned to combine all of these different threads.

What did you want to do after graduation?

I help run the family business, which is one of the largest ginseng producers, near Wausau.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Badger?

The sense of camaraderie, the spirit of the alums, and all of the memories and experiences that bind me to Madison.

Brian Brito

Hometown: Carona, CA

Major: Atmospheric Oceanic Science

When did you know what you wanted to study?

I wanted to find a way to combine my interests in social justice and the environment. I was interested not so much in forecasting, but in seeing how the landmasses, sky, and oceans are tied together and to understand the factors that affect our environment.

Why is UW Madison a great place to learn?

I think the unique experience of being at UW comes from the body of students. It’s a unique, interesting, eccentric, and a little weird, and it’s fun to grow together.

How have scholarships helped you with your education?

The Great People scholarship allowed me to spend more time in student organizations and less time working during the school year, meaning I could do more on campus and give back.

What do you want to do after graduation?

I am considering the Peace Corps.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Badger?

Madison has meant I can do what I want, that I can pursue my interests and find interesting, inspiring people to explore with.

Robert Walter

Hometown: Madison

Major: English, Jewish Studies, Computer Science

When did you know what you wanted to study?

I love computer programming and English, and while I am not Jewish, I found that the Jewish experience has informed the history of Western civilization, and it’s a fascinating subject I want to learn more about.

Why is UW Madison a great place to learn?

It may seem like I am studying three very different subjects, but I have found my teachers are able to help me see connections and to find the common themes across all of these areas.

How have scholarships helped you with your education?

Great People has allowed me to get a leg up despite coming from a low economic background so that I can get through school and pay off the debt I have in a matter of years.

What do you want to do after graduation?

I plan to get a job, hopefully in publishing, editing, or marketing.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Badger?