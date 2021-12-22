Home
The Omicron Variant
The Omicron Variant
As the prevalence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus increases throughout the world, everyone is waiting to find out how this new development will impact the pandemic. Dr. Safdar helps answer some of the viewers questions.
December 22, 2021
Professor Nasia Safdar MS’02, PhD’09 shares what we know about the omicron variant, and what we don’t.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss issues surrounding climate, energy, and geopolitics.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on October 12 featuring Rimantas Buinevicius MS’87, Laura Dresser, PhD, and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on September 14 featuring Keir Lieber ’92, PhD and Jon Pevehouse, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on August 10 featuring Dana Peterson MS’02, Mike Stohler, PhD, and Noah Williams, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on July 27 featuring David O’Connor, PhD’01, Jeff Pothof, MD’06, and Ajay Sethi, MHS, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 29 featuring Gregory DeCroix, PhD and Kim Ruhl, PhD.
Watch the UW Now Livestream event on June 1 featuring Ratish Namboothiry, Eric Senn ’82, and John Streur ’84.
