The Bucky List: The 10 greatest Badger Game Day traditions

Breakfast at Mickies Dairy Bar … Because who wouldn’t want portions so large you can barely see the plate?

Washed down with some Greenbush Bakery donuts Come on. You still have room.

Tailgating on Regent Street Pick a parking lot, any parking lot. Literally.

Following the tubas on Breese Terrace Bum. Bum. Bum-bum. Bum ba-da-da DAAAAA…

The wave Forward. Slow motion. Fast motion. Send it back. Split. Yay!

Counting Bucky’s push-ups Eighty-ONE! Eighty-TWO! Eighty-THREE! (Okay, fine — that happened only one time.)

Cheering on your favorite student section in the Great Student Section Race Are you a pro O or positively M? It’s the only party affiliation we really care about on Game Day.

Jumping up and getting down with “Jump Around” Get up, stand up, come on, throw your hands up.

“The singing of our time-honored … ‘Varsity’!” You’ve never been so happy to put your arm around a stranger.