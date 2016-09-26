The Bucky List: The 10 greatest Badger Game Day traditions

It’s a football Saturday in Madison. The smell of freshly grilled brats saturates the air as a sea of red T-shirts flows west toward Camp Randall Stadium. Badger Game Day is one of the most iconic UW–Madison traditions — but what makes up the perfect Game Day?
Breakfast at Mickies Dairy Bar …
Because who wouldn’t want portions so large you can barely see the plate?
Washed down with some Greenbush Bakery donuts
Come on. You still have room.
Tailgating on Regent Street
Pick a parking lot, any parking lot. Literally.
Following the tubas on Breese Terrace
Bum. Bum. Bum-bum. Bum ba-da-da DAAAAA…
The wave
Forward. Slow motion. Fast motion. Send it back. Split. Yay!
Counting Bucky’s push-ups
Eighty-ONE! Eighty-TWO! Eighty-THREE! (Okay, fine — that happened only one time.)
Cheering on your favorite student section in the Great Student Section Race
Are you a pro O or positively M? It’s the only party affiliation we really care about on Game Day.
Jumping up and getting down with “Jump Around”
Get up, stand up, come on, throw your hands up.
“The singing of our time-honored … ‘Varsity’!”
You’ve never been so happy to put your arm around a stranger.
Sticking around for the Fifth Quarter
Because four quarters just ain’t enough for Badgers.