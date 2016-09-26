Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Badger Insider

>

The Bucky List: The 10 greatest Badger Game Day traditions

The Bucky List: The 10 greatest Badger Game Day traditions

It’s a football Saturday in Madison. The smell of freshly grilled brats saturates the air as a sea of red T-shirts flows west toward Camp Randall Stadium. Badger Game Day is one of the most iconic UW–Madison traditions — but what makes up the perfect Game Day?

Chelsea Rademacher ’13
September 26, 2016
Badger Insider >

It’s a football Saturday in Madison. The smell of freshly grilled brats saturates the air as a sea of red T-shirts flows west toward Camp Randall Stadium. Badger Game Day is one of the most iconic UW–Madison traditions — but what makes up the perfect Game Day?

  1. Breakfast at Mickies Dairy Bar …

    Because who wouldn’t want portions so large you can barely see the plate?

  2. Washed down with some Greenbush Bakery donuts

    Come on. You still have room.

  3. Tailgating on Regent Street

    Pick a parking lot, any parking lot. Literally.

  4. Following the tubas on Breese Terrace

    Bum. Bum. Bum-bum. Bum ba-da-da DAAAAA…

  5. The wave

    Forward. Slow motion. Fast motion. Send it back. Split. Yay!

  6. Counting Bucky’s push-ups

    Eighty-ONE! Eighty-TWO! Eighty-THREE! (Okay, fine — that happened only one time.)

  7. Cheering on your favorite student section in the Great Student Section Race

    Are you a pro O or positively M? It’s the only party affiliation we really care about on Game Day.

  8. Jumping up and getting down with “Jump Around”

    Get up, stand up, come on, throw your hands up.

  9. “The singing of our time-honored … ‘Varsity’!”

    You’ve never been so happy to put your arm around a stranger.

  10. Sticking around for the Fifth Quarter

    Because four quarters just ain’t enough for Badgers.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Assigned Reading: David P. Fields

To cut down on debt and save money for tuition, David Fields MA ’09, PhD ’17 took a break from his own education to teach in South Korea. The experience inspired Fields to continue studying Korean history and U.S.-Korean relations thro...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
Assigned Reading,
News
story

Veterans Day: One Day for Centuries of Service

Veterans Day honors all people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during times of conflict and peace. The UW is proud to have seen many of th...

Read More >
Badger Insider,
News