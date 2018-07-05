The Bucky List: Hamel Music Center

In 2010, the UW announced ambitious plans to transform the corner of Lake Street and University Avenue into a brand-new, much-needed, state-of-the-art music-performance hall. The Hamel Music Center will provide the Mead Witter School of Music with a 650-seat main concert hall, a 330-seat recital hall, and rehearsal space.

Although construction began in February 2017, planning started much earlier — in the fall of 2010. That’s when sound engineers and acousticians from a firm called TALASKE were brought on to advise builders about the construction of the main concert hall to ensure the most beautiful (eventual) sound.

The company’s founder, Richard Talaske — a Badger dad and an instructor in the UW’s Department of Engineering Professional Development — filled us in on the top five things to know about the new space.