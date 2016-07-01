The Bucky List: The Eight Best UW-Themed Plates

There you are: driving along, blasting some tunes, when you spot something. A red-and-white license plate frame. A Motion W sticker. Does your heart start to beat a little quicker knowing that you’re sharing the road with a fellow Badger fan? Ours sure do. That’s why one WAA staffer has been making notes of the most creative UW-themed license plates she’s seen during the last 18 years or so. Here are our votes for the top eight, spotted in and around the Madison area: