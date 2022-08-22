Roll Out the Cardinal-Red Carpet!

All Badgers have to get oriented, register for classes, and move into their dorms one way or another, but orientation, registration, and packing lists will continue to evolve with advances in technology and changes in circumstance. Most students had in-person SOAR (Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration) sessions; the incoming freshman classes of 2020 and 2021 had virtual sessions. Decades ago, you might have worried about long lines while registering in-person, while today a student crosses her fingers that she clicked “enroll” on her virtual cart of classes milliseconds faster than her competition. You might’ve carefully packed up your treasured records and turntable. Today’s students just need their phones. (Honestly, they might also be bringing record players, too — vinyl seems to be making a comeback.)

No matter how things have changed, we’ll still see a few constants during move-in week: cars packed with Badger gear and futons; parental lectures and promises to call; and, of course, Bucky distracting moving crews. Keep scrolling to take a spin through move-in memories over the years.

1958 — Campus, here we come!

Four women, suitcases in hand, make their way to their new Lakeshore home. University Archives, S10235.

1960-1969 — Hold the door!

Chivalry is alive and well in this 1960s shot of Kronshage Hall. University Archives, S10234.

1976 — Welcome to Sellery!

Golf clubs: check. Pillow: check. Ready for college. University Archives, S15113.

1976 — Calling all Ogg-ers.

That scratch was totally there already. Don’t forget to write it down in your move-in paperwork. University Archives, S05679.

1982 — All ready to roll.

Remember those life-saving laundry carts? University Archives, S14108.

1990 — It takes a village.

Former chancellor Donna Shalala and Bucky make up an elite moving crew. University Archives, S16672.

2016 — Keep ’er movin’.

A Kuerig is a staple of any modern-day dorm room. Photo by Bryce Richter, University Communications.

2017 — Rolling in the deep!