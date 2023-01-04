Ready, Set, SKATE!

This season, Lake Mendota officially pulled its icy blanket over its surface and tucked in for the winter on December 25. In 1916, it froze over on December 16. But whether they’re splashing in it or skating on it, Badgers can’t resist the allure of the lake. At the 1916 Ice Carnival, bundled-up competitors tear across Mendota’s frozen surface. But the ice — and the skaters — have shattered! Piece them back together in this jigsaw puzzle of a frozen moment in time.