Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Our Man in Berlin

Our Man in Berlin

Bryan Suzan
July 01, 2017
On Wisconsin >

Louis Lochner 1909 was dumbfounded when British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain returned to London and trumpeted “peace for our time” after signing a pact in Munich that allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports