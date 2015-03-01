Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

On Wisconsin

>

Old School

Old School

Remember when Chadbourne Hall housed only women? Attending a class in the old Law Building? Your room at old Ogg Hall? Grabbing a table at the old Union South? Take this walk down memory lane and revisit campus buildings that have come and gone.

March 01, 2015
On Wisconsin >
Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Psychedelics to the Rescue

UW–Madison researchers have achieved stunning results in using psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, addiction, and post-traumatic stress disord...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Campus (Other)
story

Forward March

UW band director Corey Pompey is building on set lists that have evolved with the times, keeping in mind his goal of balancing tradition with innov...

Via On Wisconsin Magazine
On Wisconsin,
Publications,
Badger Sports