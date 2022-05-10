Members, To Thee We Sing

In April 2022, more than 200 WAA members gathered at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona, WI, to be appreciated: the alumni association’s member appreciation celebration brought Badgers together for beer, Bucky, and an exclusive concert with the UW Band. Bucky made an appearance, as did Sarah Schutt, WAA’s executive director and chief alumni officer. Attendees were treated to Ian’s pizza, Babcock ice cream, and Wisconsin Brewing beer, and a Fifth Quarter serenade.