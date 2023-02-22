Home
>
Meet Coach Fickell
Meet Coach Fickell
February 22, 2023
Share This Story
Related News and Stories
Incoming football coach Luke Fickell shares his thoughts as he prepares for his first season with the Badgers.
Brad Tank MBA’82 predicts what the stock market and economy will do in 2023.
Mathlete and professor Jordan Ellenberg discusses the numbers behind predictions and probabilities.
Political scientist Jon Pevehouse looks into the future to see what might develop in Ukraine, Taiwan, and the global economy.
Over the last few cycles, America’s elections have defied expectations. Political scientist Eleanor Powell expects that expectation-defiance to con...
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.
Incoming football coach Luke Fickell shares his thoughts as he prepares for his first season with the Badgers.
Brad Tank MBA’82 predicts what the stock market and economy will do in 2023.
Mathlete and professor Jordan Ellenberg discusses the numbers behind predictions and probabilities.
Political scientist Jon Pevehouse looks into the future to see what might develop in Ukraine, Taiwan, and the global economy.
Over the last few cycles, America’s elections have defied expectations. Political scientist Eleanor Powell expects that expectation-defiance to con...
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.
Incoming football coach Luke Fickell shares his thoughts as he prepares for his first season with the Badgers.
Brad Tank MBA’82 predicts what the stock market and economy will do in 2023.
Mathlete and professor Jordan Ellenberg discusses the numbers behind predictions and probabilities.
Political scientist Jon Pevehouse looks into the future to see what might develop in Ukraine, Taiwan, and the global economy.
Over the last few cycles, America’s elections have defied expectations. Political scientist Eleanor Powell expects that expectation-defiance to con...
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.