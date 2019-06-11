Make Music Madison: Rising Up to Reach Back

MADISON, WI (June 11, 2019) — Be part of Make Music Madison, an annual, citywide, outdoor day of music held on the summer solstice. Drop by Alumni Park to make your own music at a public piano on the central green between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Then, at 1:15 p.m., head over to the park’s outdoor classroom, where UW alumna and world-renowned opera singer Prenicia Clifton ’04 presents a musical experience from around the globe. Clifton believes that her successes can be attributed to mentors investing in her passion for music as a youth. In tribute to her mentors, she will be joined in concert by young, aspiring artists Airin Beals and Lexus Carter.

Round out your afternoon with a debut performance by the Vince Sweeney Band at 3:15 p.m. Sweeney ’78 and his newly formed band will perform a blend of folk, rock, and country covers — some familiar, some hidden gems — that add up to an enjoyable listening and singalong experience in the outdoor classroom.

Enjoy this afternoon of celebratory performance through song. This is a family-friendly event; Badgers of all ages are welcome to attend these free performances.

WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2019 11 a.m.–4:15 p.m.

WHERE: One Alumni Place, 724 Langdon Street Madison, WI 53706

WHO: Everyone welcome!

MORE INFO: (608) 308-5151

This program is supported by the generosity of the Sandra G. Sponem Alumni Park Signature Program Series Fund.